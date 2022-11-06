HPE strengthens services business with new Singapore leader

Joseph Yang (HPE) Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has named Joseph Yang as the new managing director for Singapore, taking over from retiring Chan Kong Hoe.

Effective immediately, Yang will lead HPE’s business strategy and development in the city-state while driving close engagement with customers, partners and stakeholders in the market.

“This is an exciting time in HPE’s growth," Yang said. "We have achieved our mission to make all HPE’s solutions available as-a-service through a differentiated edge-to-cloud experience by 2022.

“I am honoured to lead HPE Singapore into the next chapter of the company’s evolution and look forward to working with my team and our partner ecosystem to cement HPE’s market leadership in delivering a unified, hybrid-cloud services experience that enables customers to drive data-first modernisation across edge to cloud.”

Yang brings over 20 years of IT and leadership experience across Asia Pacific and the United States, having been based out of Hong Kong, Singapore and Austin. Since early 2019, Yang had been serving as HPE’s general manager of Storage and Data Services for Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining HPE, he was the CTO and director of Professional and Managed Services at Microware Limited, one of the largest IT resellers in the Hong Kong market and a close HPE partner.

“Joseph is no stranger to HPE, having led and significantly impacted the transformation of Storage and Data Services at HPE Asia Pacific for the past 4 years,” said Narinder Kapoor, managing director of Asia Pacific at HPE. “With his experience and market knowledge, I am confident Joseph will excel in his new role to continue driving growth and profitability for HPE’s as-a-service business in Singapore.”