ViBiCloud shines as AWS partner in Indonesia

Alfonsus Bram (ViBiCloud) Credit: ViBiCloud

ViBiCloud continues to raise the bar for excellence in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Indonesia, following fresh recognition during the vendor's 2022 Partner Awards in ASEAN.

The managed cloud solutions provider -- also known as PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata -- came out as a top partner in the category of New Market Public Sector.

“With the ViBiCloud specialisation, we can ensure that our experts are also proven to follow world-class standards, and this is proof and our commitment to continue to accelerate the digital transformation to Indonesia 4.0," said Alfonsus Bram, CEO of ViBiCloud.

According to Bram, the business has recorded a growth of 660 per cent and will remain “committed and focused” on delivering cloud computing solutions and services in the local market, as well as developing IT infrastructure, platforms and software services.

The AWS Partner Awards recognises a wide range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional services, software, and hardware partners whose business models have embraced specialisation and collaboration.

“We are proud to announce the ASEAN AWS Partners of the Year as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our AWS Partner Network program," noted Kirsten Gilbertson, partner sales leader of ASEAN at AWS. :Being our force-multiplier in the market, AWS Partners continue to support the growth and resilience of ASEAN’s industries and customers.

“This year, they’ve accelerated their innovations in new specialist areas and accelerated cloud talent development to better solve meaningful customer challenges. With a thriving partner community in ASEAN, we look forward to continue supporting our partners in finding new ways of using AWS services to help customers digital transformation with cloud."