Nutanix adds new presales leader in APJ

Daryush Ashjari replaces Jeff Smith who retires at the end of 2022.

Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has appointed Daryush Ashjari as vice president of presales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), based in Sydney.

Effective immediately, he replaces Jeff Smith, Nutanix’s vice president of Systems Engineering (SE) in APJ, who will retire at the end of 2022 after eight years of service in the company.

“We give thanks to Jeff, congratulate him, and wish him all the best after a successful career as he enjoys life with his family and friends in New Zealand where he lives,” said Aaron White, vice president and general manager for Sales in APJ at Nutanix.

Credit: Nutanix Daryush Ashjari (Nutanix)

Ashjari will be working closely with Smith through the end of the year to ensure a seamless leadership transition for Nutanix’s APJ presales SEs and specialists.

Prior to joining Nutanix, Ashjari spent 13 years at McAfee, now Trellix, as CTO and presales leader for APJ. He also brings a wealth of experience in a range of enterprise-class disciplines with multinational IT solution providers – including IBM, Novell, Cisco, Citrix, and EMC – leading their presales communities across the APJ region.

“Daryush has a passion for technology and transformation programs, and he has a long track record engaging with prospects, partners, and customers,” added White.

“He has been very active across APJ speaking about industry trends, evangelising, and promoting solutions to generate awareness that converts to opportunity. He has also earned multiple industry certifications and qualifications and is a certified Prosci Change Management Practitioner.”