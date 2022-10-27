KPMG, Procensol, Via Appia among top Appian APJ partners for 2022

Handed out to partners that are “leading the way” in executing transformation projects with the Appian platform.

Low-code platform Appian has acknowledged its top-performing partners across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2022.



Announced at its Partner Summit as part of its Appian APJ 2022 event, the awards were handed out to partners that are “leading the way” in executing transformation projects with the software vendor’s platform.

Taking out the Value Award this year was the Queensland-based Procensol, with it developing solutions for personal injury claims management, return to work case management, project approval tracking and procurement management.

The Transformation Award was handed to KPMG Asia Pacific (APAC) for using Appian’s tech within its Connected Enterprise and Powered Transformation go-to-market methodologies. Additionally, it delivered its first Appian project within a 12-week timeframe.

In the Philippines, Via Appia took home the Channel Sales Partner of the Year award, with it continuing its support of the Union Bank of Philippines’s growth and transformation journey.

Meanwhile, Accenture Australia scored the Growth Award for using its global Appian partnership to fuel local growth to invest in building an Appian delivery capability across multiple sectors including government, financial services and broad markets.

In addition, the India-headquartered Persistent, which has offices in Australia and Singapore among other locations, won the Innovation Award, while Vuram Asia won the Delivery Award.

“Appian’s partners are a strategic asset in helping support the rapidly growing market demand for low-code process automation and certified low-code practitioners across the APJ region,” said Anastasia Race, head of alliances for APAC at Appian.

“That’s why we’ve made heavy investments in growing our partner network across consulting, implementation, resellers and technologies.”

Appian's APJ partner awards for this year come months after it launched a low-code education program in APAC, with the vendor aiming to issue at least 1,000 scholarships this year globally.