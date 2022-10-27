Veritas appoints new leader for Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Veritas Technologies has appointed Ronald Tan as the new country director for Singapore, responsible for leading the vendor's overall business strategy, sales operations and growth strategy in the city-state.

Tan fills the position vacated by Justin Loh, who has since joined customer experience software vendor NICE Ltd as regional director.

In his new role, Tan will focus on deepening the strategic relationships with partners and customers to deliver positive business value from Veritas. He will also be spearheading initiatives that promote a people-centric and innovative culture.

“In a fast-changing business landscape, organisations that embrace a digital-first strategy would be better prepared to strengthen their business resilience and agility,” said Andy Ng, vice president and managing director for Asia South and Pacific region at Veritas.

“With Ronald’s proven track record of building strong winning teams and championing digital transformation initiatives, I am confident that he will be able to accelerate Veritas’ growth in Singapore while addressing the triple challenge – growing data estates, increasing ransomware threats and ensuring regulatory compliance – faced by our customers today as they navigate the complexities across multi-cloud environments.”

Tan joins Veritas from Cisco where he spent nearly 12 years and last held the role of regional sales director, leading the enterprise networking, software and cloud businesses for the ASEAN region.

His stint at Cisco saw him hold numerous leadership positions across diverse sectors including government, enterprise and commercial, in which his sales and channel teams achieved significant market gains and consistently met their business revenue targets for consecutive years.

Prior to Cisco, Tan spent time at Hewlett-Packard, Horizon.com and National Computer Systems (NCS) where he was instrumental in driving strategic engagements for public sector organisations and large enterprises, cultivating partner networks and delivering large-scale digital transformation projects.

“This is an exciting time for Veritas. As organisations plan for post-pandemic future and find ways to minimise disruptions to catch the hybrid cloud transition, it is now more important than ever for them to deploy cloud optimised, autonomous data management solutions that eliminate the need for human intervention while increasing efficiency and security,” Tan added.

“I look forward to leading the Singapore team to bolster business productivity and data management capabilities for our customers, so that they can focus on their key strategic business activities.”