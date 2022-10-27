Comstor extends Cisco partnership into Malaysia

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Comstor has expanded its partnership with Cisco to nurture a “future-ready” channel ecosystem in Malaysia, as the distributor targets local market growth.

The agreement is set to provide Malaysian partners with the combined benefits of Cisco’s cross-architecture solutions wrapped in Comstor’s channel services and support offerings.

“We are delighted to strengthen our existing partnership with Cisco with the addition of Malaysia,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific and CMO of Westcon-Comstor. “At Comstor we are proud to be a true extension of Cisco in the marketplace, working closely with partners to successfully build their Cisco business.

"Through our in-depth understanding of Cisco’s channel, we give partners unmatched insight into its technology, solutions and programs. This agreement extends our commitment to developing a strong and future-ready Cisco channel ecosystem in Asia."

For more than two decades, Comstor has enabled Cisco-focused marketing campaigns, technical enablement sessions, and partner success initiatives in markets around the world. The distributor provides partner support via Cisco-certified salespeople and engineers and has maintained the “highest level” of Cisco distribution accreditation in all territories in which they operate.

“Our globally recognised programs combined with our on-ground understanding of the market in Malaysia will offer customised value-added services that address the needs of the channel," added Albert Tan, senior regional director of Asia at Comstor.

"Our teams are passionate about partner success and helping partners grow their Cisco business by realising opportunities for new and recurring revenue."

Specifically, Comstor’s partner distribution services and engagement programs include global logistical capabilities and a wide range of value-added services, such as professional services and marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) that revolve around its EDGE framework, as well as a Cisco-exclusive partner portal, which are intended to help partners grow their Cisco business “profitably”.

Bee Kheng Tay, president of ASEAN at Cisco, described distribution partnerships as offering a “strategic route to market” in assisting partners and customers embrace digital transformation. She affirmed Comstor’s efforts in fulfilling such a role and that the expansion into Malaysia reflected their "strong joint achievements in the region".

“We are delighted to add Comstor to our distribution family in Malaysia and are excited about the opportunity this presents to our channel community," added Hana Raja, managing director of Malaysia at Cisco.

“Cisco relies on our distributors like Comstor not only to source Cisco products and solutions but also to provide strategic direction to help Malaysian businesses increase their agility and growth as they scale their digital transformation journey.”