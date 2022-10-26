Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022: and the finalists are…

Set for Tuesday 6 December, Innovation Awards 2022 will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Channel Asia roof at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Channel Asia is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2022, housing a standout number of submissions in what will be the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.



Representing the entire ASEAN and Hong Kong ecosystem, more than 210 finalists (including over 75 individuals) make the shortlist from a pool of over 90 organisations, spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, positioning Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence across the regional channel.

Reflective of a diverse technology network, more than 50 partners and start-ups are represented and range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers.

This is in addition to over 30 channel-centric vendors and telecommunications providers, plus eight supply chain experts in distribution.

Within this standout group, finalists are located across the entire region, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Aligned to the Channel Asia approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across ASEAN and Hong Kong.

“This is a stunning statement from the market,” said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel at Foundry. “Irrespective of ongoing societal challenges and worsening economic conditions, ASEAN and Hong Kong continues to power forward unperturbed -- the ecosystem has once again raised the bar to set new levels of innovation.

“To house another record-breaking year of Channel Asia Innovation Awards is testament to the transformative nature of our ecosystem -- partners, start-ups, telcos, vendors and distributors are all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the region. Congratulations to our standout finalists.”

In 2022, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, Personal Innovation has been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of talent in the ASEAN and Hong Kong market.

Management Excellence, Sales Excellence and Technical Excellence will be segmented into two sub-categories spanning Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards. Also, Marketing Excellence will be segmented into Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards while Channel Excellence will be divided into the sub-categories of Vendor and Distributor awards.

This decision was made by the Channel Asia shortlist panel consisting of Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Channel) and James Henderson (Editorial Director), with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, Channel Asia also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across ASEAN and Hong Kong.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

akaBot, FPT Software

American Technologies Inc (ATI)

AsiaPac Technology

Blazeclan Technologies

Cloud Comrade

Cloud Kinetics

NTT

OneSecure Asia

Prophet

ViBiCloud

Singtel

Telstra Purple

Mid-Market:

AsiaPac Technology

Exigo Tech

JCurve Solutions

Telstra Purple

SMB:

Cloud Comrade

TechGyan

Think Differently:

Athena Dynamics

Privasec

World Wide Technology

Collaboration:

AsiaPac Technology

Bridge Alliance, Singtel & Ericsson

Keppel O&M, M1 & Hiverlab

Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

NEC

Searce

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

AsiaPac Technology

Blazeclan Technologies

Cloud Comrade

Cloud Kinetics

Logicalis

Searce

Sourced Group

Telstra Purple

ViBiCloud

Vonage

Security:

Ask4key Group

Athena Dynamics

AvePoint

Blazeclan Technologies

Ensign InfoSecurity

Logicalis

OneSecure Asia

Singtel

Telstra Purple

Digital Transformation:

AETOS

AsiaPac Technology

Glocomp Systems

Logicalis

NEC

NTT

NTT Data (Singapore)

Singtel

Sourced Group

TechConnect IT Solutions

Telstra Purple

ViBiCloud

Emerging:

akaBot, FPT Software

Ensign InfoSecurity

Singtel

Homegrown ISV:

BetterTradeOff

Fusionex Group

MaivenPoint, an AvePoint company

