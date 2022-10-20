Symbio expands into Taiwan as APAC plans continue

Claims it will allow enterprises to also expand into Taiwan and service “underserved APAC markets”.

Rene Sugo (Symbio CEO) Credit: Symbio

Australian communications software provider Symbio is continuing its Asia Pacific expansion plans with it set to service Taiwan from next year.



By entering the market, the provider claimed it will allow other enterprises to also expand into Taiwan, unlocking opportunities to service “underserved APAC markets at affordable rates”.

The company offers in-region resources, including a regulatory team that works with local bodies and working groups to update customers with ongoing developments and changes.

Giorgio Mihaila, CEO of Symbio’s communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) division, said the planned entry was a “milestone” for the business and represents another step in its 2030 vision to support 100 million numbers on its network.

“Taiwan is one of the core Asia service areas that align with our strategy to accelerate coverage for enterprises across APAC,” he said.

“The new service area provides businesses of any size with extensive voice, messaging, phone numbers and call termination at lower rates.

“The entry into Taiwan enables customers access to the market – removing the barriers of entry into the APAC region broadly, unlocking a powerful growth opportunity for customers.”

The entry into Taiwan comes after Symbio entered Singapore in 2021 and is part of its expansion plans to enter five APAC countries by 2025, which also include Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

The provider also said in August that it will be investing A$7.6 million to accelerate growth across APAC.