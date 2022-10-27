SAP transforms JCorp of Malaysia into sustainable digital business

Credit: Dreamstime

Johor Corporation (JCorp), the principal development institution and economic enabler for the State of Johor, is working with SAP to transform into a sustainable digital business and accelerate its purpose of Membina & Membela – “Wealth Creation & Wealth Distribution”.

With a digital-first strategy and adoption of RISE with SAP and SAP Analytics Cloud, JCorp has set its sights on becoming a value driven organisation (VDO) in the digital economy.

Terms of the agreement see SAP manage JCorp’s business transformation process including service-level agreements, business operations, and developing a real-time system based on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud platform.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) system has built-in intelligent technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced analytics.

“JCorp is committed to sustainable wealth creation while also making an impact towards building and empowering the future generation," said YBhg Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, president and CEO of JCorp.

"We view technology and digitalisation as an enabler that sets the foundation for our JCorp 3.0 Reinvention strategy, while developing new business models and revenue streams in the cloud. With RISE with SAP, we can empower our employees to operate with increased visibility, focus and agility.

"By integrating data and analytics, we are able to scale our ecosystem, increase revenue and accelerate growth while future-proofing our business strategy which includes diversification of new verticals, embracing disruptive technologies while also nurturing a controlled ecosystem based on data, analytics, IoT (internet-of-things) and partnerships.”

Through the partnership, JCorp expects to gain substantial costs savings, improved productivity and increased efficiency with automation and streamlining of processes, and a simplified user experience through integrated systems.

“As part of our journey towards a value-driven organisation, JCorp is continuously looking at improving our ways of working,” added Ahmad Yusri Mohamed, chief digital officer of JCorp.

“RISE with SAP further enhances the digitalisation of the Finance functions using Analytics and AI in its analysis and reporting of planning, budgeting and forecasting. Ultimately, we can make quick, informed and accurate decisions, initiate strategic changes if required as well as better allocate our resources within JCorp’s lean organisation.”

JCorp also revealed intentions to extend its partnership with SAP by building on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda which has been embedded in all their investment processes and decision-making across the organisation.

“For any company to operate at speed and scale in today’s dynamic market, digital capability enabled by the cloud is a must-have," said Cynthia Quah, interim managing director of Malaysia at SAP.

"JCorp as a visionary group with strong leadership and management teams understood the importance of working with a trusted technology partner to accelerate their digital transformation journey to be a sustainable, intelligent enterprise focused on their mission and purpose.

“Through this collaboration, JCorp will apply the power of SAP technologies to create new opportunities for the future generations of Malaysians, business resilience and truly redefine Malaysia’s green economy. This is very much in line with SAP’s aspiration to create positive economic, environmental, and social impact by harnessing technology to drive sustainability at scale."