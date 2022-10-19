AWS builds cloud muscle in Bangkok, commits $5B to Thailand

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to open an infrastructure region in Thailand, investing more than $5 billion to accelerate cloud adoption with ecosystem partners central to realising growth ambitions.



The new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region is designed to enable developers, start-ups, and enterprises - as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations - to run applications from AWS data centres located in Thailand, allowing businesses to keep data in-country if required.

“We are committed to supporting Thailand's digital transformation through our local infrastructure investments and fast pace of innovation, helping Thailand-based customers unlock the full potential of the cloud to transform the way businesses and institutions serve their stakeholders,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

AWS Regions consist of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in “separate and distinct” geographic locations, with enough distance to “significantly” reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones.

Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through “redundant, ultra-low latency” networks.

“The Bangkok region will enable organisations to build with AWS technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, and Internet of Things [IoT],” Kalyanaraman added.

“With these new tools, AWS is empowering governments to better engage with citizens, enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale.”

In addition, AWS will make an estimated investment of more than $5 billion (190 billion baht) in Thailand over the next 15 years to help further accelerate cloud adoption.

“AWS’ plan to build data centres in Thailand is a significant milestone that will bring advanced cloud computing services to more organisations and help us deliver our Thailand 4.0 ambition to create a digitised, value-based economy,” said Supattanapong Punmeechaow, deputy prime minister of Thailand and minister of Energy.

“The Royal Thai Government is pleased to collaborate with AWS to bring secure and resilient world-class cloud infrastructure to Thailand. AWS’ investment will enhance the nation’s competitiveness, generate significant long-term economic benefits, and help build a highly skilled workforce.”

The new Bangkok region will consist of three Availability Zones, adding to the existing 87 Availability Zones across 27 geographic regions.

Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones across eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.

“An AWS Region in Thailand will help businesses and government agencies deliver improved digital services that will benefit our nation’s citizens for decades to come,” added Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, minister of the Thailand Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES).

“MDES and AWS have been working together to support the government’s digital transformation by moderniing legacy infrastructure and improving operations. AWS’s investment will bring our nation a step closer toward Thailand’s digital future.”

The Bangkok region will also aim to enable customers with data residency preferences or requirements to securely store data in Thailand while providing lower latency across the country. Key services available include analytics, compute, database, IoT, machine learning, mobile services, storage, and other cloud technologies.

“Cloud services are one of the most essential drivers of a digital economy,” noted Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the Thailand Board of Investment.

“We welcome AWS’s plans to build a Region in Thailand, which will help advance our position as an innovation hub in Asia and a top destination for investment. The Bangkok region will help boost the country’s global competitiveness, while driving innovation and economic productivity across all industries in Thailand.”