Microsoft rolls out first 'moment' update for Windows 11

Microsoft has announced its first “moment” update for Windows 11, one of the periodic updates the vendor signalled last month that includes the Amazon Appstore, Tabbed File Explorer and Taskbar enhancements.

As it noted in September with the launch of the Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft said it would be periodically adding new features and experiences in Windows 11, similar to the company’s “feature experience packs” in the past.

The vendor also announced the availability of the Windows 10 2022 Update (also known as Windows 10, version 22H2). That update includes a small number of productivity, security, and management-focused features.

"We recommend that commercial organisations begin targeted deployments to validate that their apps, devices and infrastructure work as expected with the new release," John Cable, Microsoft's vice president of program management for Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a blog post.

Version 22H2 is now available through Windows Server Update Services (including Configuration Manager), Windows Update for Business and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).

To install Windows 10 22H2, open Windows Update settings (Settings Update Security Windows Update) and select ”Check” for updates. Eligible devices may also be offered the option to choose to upgrade to Windows 11.

