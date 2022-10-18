Tencent Cloud shapes edutech for EtonHouse International in Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Singapore-based EtonHouse International Education Group is collaborating with Tencent Cloud to support a virtual open house for its global staff members, kicking off a plan to start a series of collaborations to tap into edutech trends and eventually build a digital campus.

Using Tencent Cloud Conference (TCC), the virtual gathering is a step towards the daily usage of the platform for EtonHouse’s purposes.

According to the provider, TCC offers a website builder that allows EtonHouse to build and manage the schools’ official website which provides news and updates for students, parents, the general public and the media.

In another example, EtonHouse can also help schools create and manage online courses and virtual classrooms all in one secure cloud-based system, and facilitate gatherings such as graduations and commencements to be held as hybrid events with live and pre-recorded ceremonies for extended communities.

“EtonHouse has been a pioneering institution for education in Southeast Asia, and we also look forward to making more significant breakthroughs in the future, hand-in-hand with Tencent Cloud,” commented John Ang, CTO of EtonHouse.

“We believe that while there are many solutions available, Tencent Cloud can not only provide us with a comprehensive one-stop solution for reliable performance across borders, but also give us access to high-quality and secure technologies for more progress and innovation.”

Through a series of collaborations, the education institute intends to develop a digital campus that taps on Tencent Cloud’s technology, in addition to safe and secure platforms to build a comprehensive educational system for student development – including academic performance analysis, personalised study plan, health report, capability evaluation and growth plan.

The comprehensive digital campus will also utilise virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies as well as educational games to give students an immersive learning experience.

“Tencent Cloud believes in the importance of integrating concepts such as adaptive and immersive learning, as well as gamification, in education to give students a more interactive, immersive and engaging experience,” added Kenneth Siow, regional director for Southeast Asia and general manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia at Tencent Cloud.

“We are pleased to be working with EtonHouse, beginning with the virtual Open House as the first step into a number of meaningful and significant developments such as the creation of a digital campus. We aim to be working with more educational institutions in the future, as we look to be a prominent contributor in helping shape the future of education.”