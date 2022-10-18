BlackBerry arms Malaysia-based GDEX with AI security

Credit: Dreamstime

GDEX, an express delivery service provider in Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia, has deployed BlackBerry’s AI-driven software, putting intelligent cybersecurity at the forefront of its digital transformation.

Shifting from signature-based antivirus (AV) to prevention-first cybersecurity, GDEX deployed BlackBerry’s CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS, ensuring continuous protection and detection throughout its entire ecosystem.

In addition, Cylance AI was implemented to simplify GDEX’s security software stack, resulting in the elimination of malware threats, reduction of alert fatigue, and saving of time and resources with minimised human intervention.

“As competition increases and the supply chain continues to digitise, BlackBerry Cylance AI has enabled GDEX to rapidly automate cybersecurity and establish the resilience we demand,” said Mevin Foong, CIO of GDEX.

“Signature-based software can no longer adequately protect our organisation. After evaluating our options, we chose the world’s most mature cybersecurity AI engine to help us deliver our most important priority – ensuring GDEX customer data is secure and trusted.”

With the outcomes of enhanced endpoint visibility and mitigation of sophisticated threats, GDEX is looking to expand its AI-led cybersecurity strategy with CylanceGATEWAY and CylancePERSONA in an attempt to further simplify and secure its entire infrastructure.

According to BlackBerry, CylancePROTECT for end-point protection (EPP) and CylanceOPTICS for end-point detection and response (EDR) are automated, prevention-first solutions that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to defend against malware infection and potential data breaches.

“The logistics and supply chain segments are undergoing a period of tremendous growth but also operating under challenging conditions, with vast ecosystems of endpoints that are under attack,” observed Shishir Singh, executive vice president and CTO of Cybersecurity at BlackBerry.

“As a leading provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, we could not be more pleased to help GDEX change gear to a proactive and preventative approach that will both deter cybercriminals and importantly, ensure data integrity.”