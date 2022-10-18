CloudMile introduces new multi-cloud strategy in Asia, underpinned by Anthos

Jeremy Heng (CloudMile) Credit: CloudMile

CloudMile has announced a new multi-cloud strategy targeted at enabling multi-cloud environments for enterprises in Asia.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s Anthos platform, the offering seeks to deliver “state-of-the-art innovation, higher performance, and reliability” to customers in the region.

The new strategy is in addition to CloudMile’s recently launched “GCP-in-a-box” – a subscription-based hybrid cloud service – that transforms the traditional capital expenditures model of hybrid cloud into an operating expenses model.

“The Singapore government has a Services 4.0 vision to guide the country’s response to capturing opportunities in the digital economy," said Jeremy Heng, country manager at CloudMile. "In this vision, businesses can leverage emerging technologies to better fulfil customer needs, achieve higher productivity and unlock growth opportunities.

"CloudMile sees cloud service at the core of these emerging technologies, and we are determined to be a key enabler and partner of enterprises under this vision. With the growing use of Google Cloud and Workspace across Southeast Asia, we are investing to expand our geographical footprint and innovating new solutions to support enterprises on their digital journeys."

Cloud service upgrade

The vendor’s new multi-cloud strategy is aimed at deepening its solution offerings with the latest market innovations and responding to demand from enterprises for multi-cloud and hybrid solutions that meet their "diverse and evolving" IT needs.

According to IDC, over 80 per cent of enterprises in Asia are operating in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment, with a mix of private and public infrastructures.

In utilising Google Cloud’s Anthos, CloudMile expects to help customers "deploy, orchestrate and optimise" their applications on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Virtual Machines (VMs) within a single pane of glass in a secured manner, delivering “consistent” deployment and operational experience for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Specifically, MileLync, a software suite developed by CloudMile, will complement Anthos to monitor and analyse cloud consumption across multiple cloud platforms. CloudMile will also provide "round-the-clock" customer assistance via its technical support teams in the region who will manage their Google Workspace and multi-cloud environments.

Leveraging Google Cloud

After setting up its operation in Malaysia in 2021, CloudMile recently launched a new office in Indonesia, and is planning more new locations in the region. An objective of the expansion is to serve enterprise customers locally and provide support in local languages.

Moreover, the partner hopes to be a “one-stop shop” for enterprises moving to the cloud, where it can support their growth and cloud deployment from end-to-end, such as managing implementation, monitoring, optimisation and infrastructure maintenance.

According to CloudMile, it has observed a surge in usage for Google Workspace in Singapore and across Southeast Asia and will be riding on this trend to drive growth in the region.

To meet the growing demand for flexible cloud servicing in the region, CloudMile has tapped on the recent Google Cloud and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hybrid cloud partnership, launching its first GCP-in-a-box subscription-based service in Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, the roll out of this new service is aimed at providing enterprises with greater flexibility in managing their business goals.

“The advancement of cloud strategy and service models as well as investments in the region signify our commitment to customers,” added Heng. “With our leadership in cloud service and artificial intelligence (AI), we are well positioned to support businesses accelerate their digital transformation in Singapore and Asia.”