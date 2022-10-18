Ensign supports Asian expansion with new Jakarta office

Tammie Tham (Ensign InfoSecurity) Credit: Ensign InfoSecurity

Singapore-based Ensign InfoSecurity has continued its Asia Pacific expansion with a new office in Jakarta, operating under PT Ensign InfoSecurity.

PT Ensign is tasked to provide a full suite of solutions for Indonesian clients, including cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design, systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response.

“PT Ensign’s end-to-end security approach ensures Indonesian companies can access key expertise for all their needs in a single, global firm with the expertise to deliver for clients in multiple sectors,” said Audy Antow, director of Revenue and Business Growth of PT Ensign.

The newly inducted operation comes at time when Indonesia is seeing a growing digital economy. Ensign is anticipating a demand for trusted and secure use of digital services, calling early investments into cybersecurity an “important differentiator” for enterprises in building trust with customers.

“Ensign has been providing the best-of-breed cybersecurity services to Indonesian clients for some years now,” added Charles Ng, executive vice president of International Business at Ensign. “Setting up this office reflects our commitment to the country as we sense that Indonesian firms are increasingly looking for trusted partners with deep expertise who can scale with them in the long term. Our aim is exactly that – to be the long-term, trusted partner of Indonesian customers.”

Currently, the cybersecurity vendor’s Indonesian customers include Gojek and Bukalapak. George Do, CISO of Gojek in Indonesia, welcomed Ensign’s commitment to making its mark in Indonesia and regarded the vendor as a “trusted partner”.

“We are confident Ensign will be able to harness its unique and extensive experience to create more value for GoTo group and the region overall,” he added.

Yogesh Madaan, head of Information & Cyber Security at PT Bukalapak, echoed that it is “delighted” to have Ensign’s presence in the market.

“Ensign has been one of our key partners, helping us provide secure services to our customer base. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue to expand our digital initiatives,” Madaan affirmed.

As part of ambitions to grow its global presence, Ensign had put in place rapid expansion plans since its inception in 2018. It currently has offices and operations across APAC and Europe, serving over 700 companies and government organisations.

“International growth is a critical part of our strategy. Over the past few years, we have not only grown exponentially in size and reach, but we are also investing significantly in R&D and in our global talent pool,” stated Tammie Tham, Group CEO of Ensign.

“This has allowed us to provide our clients with bespoke capabilities in protection, detection, and response. As Ensign brings its cybersecurity capabilities and experience into Indonesia, the company hopes to be able to transfer cyber knowledge and technology through this setup to strengthen the local capabilities to serve our Indonesian clients.”