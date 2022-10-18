Snowflake steps into Filipino market with Globe Telecom

Sanjay Deshmukh (Snowflake) Credit: Snowflake

Snowflake has officially launched in the Philippines via a partnership with Globe Telecom, who will leverage the vendor to enhance data-driven decision making through data democratisation.

Moreover, the entry into the Filipino market is part of Snowflake’s plans to expand its customer base across Southeast Asia.

“We are expanding our business across Southeast Asia to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to more organisations," said Sanjay Deshmukh, senior regional vice president of ASEAN and India at Snowflake. "We are thrilled to bring the ability to harness the power of the world’s data to the Philippines."

According to Globe, the provider was looking to be more responsive to the growing digital demands of Filipinos and required a more “scalable, cost-effective, and unified platform” that would enhance data accessibility and empower employee collaboration.

Through its Enterprise Data Office, the Filipino telco embarked on a data modernisation program to leverage the cloud for “high performance, resiliency, and speed”, which it identified as “essential” in bringing timely solutions to its customers.

“Snowflake has enabled Globe to break down data and technology silos and thrive in a data intensive and competitive environment by generating more insights, moving faster and delivering differentiated products to customers," Deshmukh added.

Together with the vendor’s Professional Services Team, Globe has migrated its enterprise data warehouse from on-premises to Snowflake’s Data Cloud in 53 days and gained “near-unlimited and highly scalable” storage and compute power, as well as “near real-time” data insights.

At the same time, Globe's migration to a public cloud architecture via Snowflake's cloud-native platform is said to have enabled a “50 per cent rise in annual cost savings”.

“Data democratisation is data at your fingertips — the ability to access, use, and explore data on your own," said Dan Natindim, vice president of Enterprise Data Office at Globe Telecom. "We want to make decision-making powered by data possible to as many job functions in the least possible time with the least dependency from others.

"While we’re happy with 68 per cent of our ad-hoc reports being fulfilled via self-service, it is not enough. Users and executives always want to get deeper into data and have more questions. We now have user groups able to explore, wrangle, and analyse data directly in Snowflake, like never before to answer their own questions."