Versent appoints CFO to chart ‘next stage of growth’

Gavin Wilkie (Versent) Credit: Versent

Versent has appointed Gavin Wilkie as its chief financial officer as it looks to further expand its footprint across Singapore and Asia.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting partner has tasked Wilkie to “ensure the organisation is equipped to enable the company to continue to grow and scale as it continues to evolve and change”.

In particular, Wilkie will help Versent as it enters its “next stage of growth” following revenue increases of 50 per cent.

“I’m really excited about joining the team at Versent,” Wilkie said. “The opportunity to join a business that is experiencing considerable growth has a strong culture and is a leader in its field was a very attractive proposition. With numerous opportunities on the horizon, I’m looking forward to helping Versent as it continues to expand and evolve as a business.”

Wilkie previously worked at Quantium, where he was CFO, and Woolworths Group, and has 20 years’ experience across finance, commercial, strategy and business development responsibilities.

"Over the last eight years we have been super privileged to be trusted by hundreds of incredible customers across ANZ and Asia as their cloud first, modernisation partner,” said Paul Migliorini, group CEO, Versent. “We are just getting started on our journey to scale our impact for customers and we are thrilled to have an incredible leader of Gavin's experience and pedigree join us as CFO to help us in our next stage of growth.

Versent now employs 650 people across five offices in Australia and Singapore. At the end of 2020, the company was on a major hiring spree to fill 70 vacant roles.

Speaking at the time, former CEO Thor Essman said the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a huge upswell in demand for cloud serivces and migrations from Australian customers.