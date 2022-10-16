NetApp propels enterprise and partner growth with new Thai leader

Anchalee Towannasoot (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

NetApp has appointed Anchalee Towannasoot as country manager of Thailand, who is tasked with leading the vendor’s business and operations.

Specifically, Towannasoot will be focusing on accelerating digital transformation and cloud adoption among Thai enterprises while growing the business and strengthening NetApp’s partner ecosystem.

“I am excited to welcome Anchalee to the NetApp family,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at NetApp.

“Anchalee’s experience in leading high-growth companies and keen understanding of the Thai business and technology landscape make her the ideal leader to drive our company’s next chapter in the market. I look forward to working with Anchalee to reinforce our position as the hybrid multi-cloud leader in Thailand and the region."

The newly appointed leader has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with demonstrated business acumen, client management, and technological expertise.

Prior to NetApp, Towannasoot served as the head of Commercial at Ascend Commerce, CP Group where she helped to build up the enterprise business unit from the ground up, growing the unit from a fledgling operation to managing more than 100 enterprise customer organisations.

Towannasoot has also held various leadership positions in multi-national companies, including Oracle Corporation, Sun Microsystems, Unisys and NCR Corporation.

“I am thrilled to take up this new role when Thailand’s digitalisation efforts are picking up in speed and scale,” added Towannasoot. “I believe in NetApp’s vision and capability in helping organisations transform for a cloud-native future, and I intend to use my knowledge and experience to help our customers and partners unlock the best of the cloud so that they can thrive and succeed in the burgeoning digital economy.”