Office to be rebranded Microsoft 365

Microsoft is renaming Office 'Microsoft 365', which will effect the names of Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows.

Credit: Dreamstime

More than two years ago, Microsoft announced it would rename its Office 365 SMB offerings as “Microsoft 365” — the vendor has now made the name change for all of its productivity apps.

Included in the Microsoft 365 name change is Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows. Each will have with a new icon, a new look, and “even more features," a company FAQ explained.

Microsoft 365 is a cloud platform that includes apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive.

The official name change for Office will take place in November, meaning users who access the apps via Office.com will automatically be switched to Microsoft365.com. The same changes will begin rolling out for the Office app for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android in January 2023.

Along with a new logo, Microsoft said it’s adding new types of content creation methods and templates, either blank templates or recommended templates, according to a company blog post.

Microsoft’s Create module is already available to all users on the web, Windows, and mobile devices, but it will be offering more template types next year. The company did not specify what new templates would be available to users.

Additionally, beginning next month there will be a new Apps module what will allow users to discover, launch, and pin tools they use the most across Microsoft 365. The same capability to pin tools will be available on Microsoft 365 mobile in the coming months.

Next month, badging will allow consumer users on the web and Windows to see their Microsoft 365 subscription status and track storage usage in one place. A feature that allows business users to centrally store and view content, called My Content, will now also be available for all web and Windows use beginning in November.

Lastly, Microsoft will be offering Tagging as a new method to group and organise content with custom tags. The feature is available today for commercial users on the web and Windows.