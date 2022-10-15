Palantir picks FPT Software as exclusive resale partner in ASEAN

Frank Bignone (FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has become the first Vietnamese exclusive resale partner of Palantir Technologies and will promote the adoption of the vendor’s flagship solution – Foundry – among businesses in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The Vietnamese IT service provider aims to strengthen its capabilities with 80 Foundry specialists in Vietnam and 20 at its Slovakia R&D Centre in 2023 to serve projects across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and European Union regions.

“Data is one of the core pillars to enable digital transformation," said Frank Bignone, global director of Digital Transformation at FPT Software. "FPT Software is thrilled to join forces with Palantir in providing data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journey and develop a strong competitive advantage."

According to Reuters, Palantir expects Asia to account for 40 per cent of overall sales in five years, while IDC's Worldwide Big Data and Analytics (BDA) Spending Guide shows Asia Pacific spending on BDA solutions will grow by 19 per cent this year and is expected to rise 1.6 times to US$53.3 billion by 2025.

The increase in investments is reportedly driven by enterprises’ evolving need to gain operational efficiency and resilience to provide a real-time response to external market disruptions such as the pandemic, supply chain vulnerabilities, or rapidly evolving customer needs.

Through the partnership, Palantir and FPT Software is targeting a wide range of industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and aviation, to leverage data for better decision making, boosting revenue and gaining cost efficiency.