Prudential taps Google Cloud to enhance customer accessibility

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Prudential has partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and increase user engagement of its health and wealth platform – Pulse – across Asia and Africa.

The collaboration aims to enhance health and financial inclusion by making protection, health and savings solutions simpler and more accessible.

Specifically, Prudential will tap Google Cloud’s suite of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools such as Kubeflow, Looker, BigQuery and Vertex AI, to enhance customer interactions and to provide more “personalised [and] accurate” healthcare information and education to Pulse app users.

“At Google Cloud, our aim is to help our enterprise customers use technology to deliver outstanding experiences for their customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“Prudential is a significant partner of ours and a leading insurer that has been protecting lives for nearly 175 years globally. Our work together will make it easier for people to safeguard their health and protect their finances for the long term with digital tools that are accessible.”

Moreover, the alliance deepens the existing relationship between Prudential and Google that began in 2019 – with Prudential utilising Google Maps in the Pulse application while further projects with Google Health, Document AI and Fitbit are being explored to “enhance efficiency, functionality and user engagement”.

According to Prudential, the business is seeking to adopt Google’s AI across a broader, long-term digital strategy to make accessing insurance “simpler, drive greater efficiency, and increase agent productivity”.

In one example, with advanced analytics and AI, Prudential aims to use data to help its agents better understand the needs of their customers. It is also looking to improve customer experience, by digitising the entire claims process to make submission, assessment, and approval more seamless and efficient.

“Across our markets, people are living longer, but not necessarily healthier and better. Harnessing technology, we want to empower people to live well for longer by making it easier for them to take care of their health and plan for their financial futures,” said Solmaz Altin, managing director of Strategic Business Group at Prudential.

“Through this strategic partnership, we will leverage new technology solutions to make the Pulse platform more intelligent and engaging with the aim of reaching out to more people across Asia and Africa, in particular those who cannot easily access health and financial information and services.”