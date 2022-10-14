Rubrik appoints new channel chief for APAC

Credit: Rubrik

Cloud data management and security vendor Rubrik has appointed a new channel lead for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in the form of Arun Dharmalingam.

Joining from ZScaler, Dharmalingam will now take on the role of vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and APAC channels, alliances and global system integrators (GSI).

According to Rubrik, Dharmalingam’s new role will see him play a strategic role in developing Rubrik’s presence and reach across international markets and further extending its GSI partnerships globally.

At ZScaler, Dharmalingam was tasked with leading the EMEA and APAC channel and was tasked with growing all partner types including resellers and GSI as well as establishing a global value-add distribution model. Prior to this, he held senior roles at AppDynamics and Palo Alto Networks.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative and partner-focused company,” Dharmalingam said. “Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data against the growing cyber threat of ransomware makes it extremely important and relevant in the marketplace. I am excited to work with the whole team and build on the foundation of confidence and trust with partners that have already been created.”

In September Rubrik appointed AppDynamics’ Antoine Le Tard as its vice president for APAC region, as well as a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand in Scott Magill back in February.