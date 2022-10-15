Couchbase selects Tech Data and SVA Distribution for deployment in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data and SVA Distribution have been selected by Couchbase to support the deployment of key database solutions across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

The agreement sees Tech Data distribute in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, while SVA Distribution will deliver for Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

The collaboration aims to increase Couchbase’s presence in these markets to bolster adoption of Capella, the vendor’s distributed NoSQL database as a fully managed service.

“Tech Data ASEAN and SVA Distribution have demonstrated their capabilities and reach across the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions,” said Stuart Fisher, regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Couchbase.

“With their support, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of enabling enterprises to shift to the digital economy immediately and effectively while developing with agility and operating at any scale. This boosts our commitment to expand to more markets as we continue to build world-class enterprise solutions.”

Meanwhile, Bennet Wong, vice president of Advanced Solutions – Modern Data Centre and Analytics in Asia Pacific at Tech Data observed an “exponential rise of data” which has resulted in businesses requiring more “advanced and highly scalable” databases as part of their digital transformation journey.

“Tech Data and Couchbase share the same priority of continuously addressing the ever-changing tech needs and goals of our customers and the business landscape," he added. "This partnership will empower the Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam markets by making Couchbase’s cutting-edge solutions accessible for enterprises."

Similarly, Timothy Liu, co-founder and general manager of SVA Distribution, evaluated the need for modern solutions to tackle modern challenges.

“Amid the influx of technologies in the industry, SVA Distribution, in partnership with Couchbase, will link up enterprises with the most advanced and highly efficient solutions in the market," he noted. "We aim to bridge the market gap in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau as the IT landscape rapidly changes."