Wasabi continues Asian partner expansion, adds new regional leader

Sunny Chua (Wasabi Technologies) Credit: Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi Technologies has chosen Sunny Chua as its Southeast Asia country manager, with the remit of enabling partners and customers in the region to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Chua brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and a broad business development background which will be leveraged to increase Wasabi’s reach into local enterprises, and help companies improve economics and performance with a multi-cloud strategy.

His appointment follows the recent addition of country managers in Australia and Japan, and the addition of Michael King as vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific. These new appointments also come after the opening of four storage regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently, Singapore.

Prior to Wasabi, Chua held business development roles for regional teams at then Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft, and most recently spearheaded the go-to-market leadership of start-ups in the technology space. In his new role, he will be tapped to also foster partner alliances and relationships in Asia Pacific.

“The explosion of data in ASEAN has led to the need for effective data management solutions that are simple and affordable so enterprises can spend time on innovating and launching their business forward,” said Chua. “I’m elated to join a company with a singular focus on delivering the best cloud storage."

According to Wasabi, the appointment is in line with the cloud storage provider’s plans to expand its presence in Asia and meet the demand for “high-performance, affordable” cloud storage which has been driven by rapid technology adoption and accelerated data growth.

Meanwhile, the vendor is also developing its presence in Southeast Asia with new partnerships, including with Equinix, HYCU, Hanwha, Veeam, SiS Distribution and OneT Solutions.