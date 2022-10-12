Extreme Networks promotes Stefan Compagnoni to lead ASEAN channel

Stefan Compagnoni (Extreme Networks) Credit: Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks has a new channel lead for the ASEAN region following the promotion of Australia-based Stefan Compagnoni.

Taking on the newly created role as head of channel and inside sales of South Asia, Compagnoni will now be tasked with overseeing partners in ASEAN, India and A/NZ.

The appointment comes at a time of intense investment in the Asia Pacific region by Extreme Networks, according to Compagnoni.

“Due to the supply chain constraints, customers have been forced to look elsewhere for their connectivity,” he said. “As a channel-first, challenger brand, we are looking to disrupt that [market] and help partners tackle new areas and verticals.

“Connectivity has been and still is critical for organisations, especially between remote and office spaces. That investment has come from the education sector, healthcare and public sector. Those have really fuelled our growth over the last couple of years, so we are keen to accelerate that moving forward.”

Touching on some of the main challenges for Extreme Networks and partners in the APAC market, Compagnoni said that customer mindshare has become a more difficult task.

“Now we are going back to normal, and everyone going back on the road, staying top-of-mind for customers is challenging,” he explained.

“But all the investment we are making in the region will help overcome these challenges. The channel is a true extension of the Extreme Networks team. We need them to take our brand to new customers. Nothing is more valuable than having someone talk about the success of your brand in the market.”

Compagnoni’s appointment in the ASEAN market follows Extreme Networks naming Exclusive Network as its distributor in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The agreement centred around the vendor’s cloud networking solutions with a specific focus on value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers.

Speaking back in March, Jeff Hurmuses, area vice president of Asia Pacific at Extreme Networks, called Exclusive Networks an ideal distributor “to drive growth and coverage” and to help its “customers advance their digital transformation efforts”.