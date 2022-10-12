DDLS picks up Microsoft training provider Nexacu for $19M

Jong Lang (DDLS) Credit: DDLS

DDLS Group has enhanced its Microsoft training capabilities with the acquisition of Microsoft Gold partner Nexacu for $19.1 million.



Founded in 2013 in Brisbane, with locations also in Sydney, Parramatta, Melbourne, the ACT, Adelaide and Perth, Nexacu offers instructor-led Microsoft Application training for end users remotely or at its CBD offices.

With Nexacu training 13,000 students per annum, the completion of the acquisition is expected to see DDLS add Nexacu’s courses into its own system and grow its student count to over 30,000 students per year.

Next, the two organisations will merge their “training prowess” together, according to DDLS CEO Jon Lang.

“This will be a perfect union in terms of market adjacency and expansion,” he said. “We both provide live, instructor-led, digital skills training, with DDLS focusing on technical courses for IT professionals and Nexacu end-user apps courses.

“Given our growing portfolio of digital products and flexible delivery modalities there will be some great opportunities to continue building out this capability with Nexacu’s product suite.”

However, Nexacu will continue to operate as a standalone business "for the moment", according to a DDLS spokesperson.

Paul Banebianco, Nexacu cofounder and former owner, added there will be “some great benefits” for the acquired organisation’s customers and employees, with no planned redundancies of the latter. However, Banebianco and co-founder Anita Panebianco will be transitioning out of the business to focus on other projects "in the future".

“By combining our expertise, we will create stronger, more impactful training options for both organisations and skilled workers across APAC [Asia Pacific]. Both Anita and I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead for Nexacu, our customers and employees,” he said.

DDLS' completion of Nexacu's acquisition comes a week after it announced a partnership with US penetration testing and digital forensics specialist Offensive Security for the Australia and New Zealand market.