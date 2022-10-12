Tech Data adds MailGuard to Asian security portfolio

Sundaresan Kanappan (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has forged a distribution partnership with email security provider MailGuard, targeting independent software vendors (ISVs) and channel partners while expanding cloud security solutions portfolio reach.

The alliance sees the vendor’s Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution, MailGuard 365, made available in six markets across the region, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and India.

“With the increasing adoption of technology use across businesses, and emails having become fundamental to business communications, attackers are finding creative ways of engaging email-based cyber attacks whether it’s phishing, ransomware, CEO Fraud or BEC (Business Email Compromise),” observed Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president of High Growth Technologies across Asia Pacific and Japan at Tech Data.

“At such a juncture, we are confident that with MailGuard 365, we will be able to speed up our customers’ Microsoft 365 protection by preventing criminal intent threats. We have partnered with MailGuard because of its close integration with Microsoft, its specialist email security expertise and intellectual property, and the market innovation MailGuard 365 offers."

According to Technavio, the email security market share is expected to increase by US$2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78 per cent, with 37 per cent of the market's growth originating from Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

“We are delighted to partner with Tech Data to deliver MailGuard 365 in the APJ region, protecting businesses using Microsoft 365 against the rising threat of cyber crime," added Craig McDonald, CEO and founder of MailGuard. "Speed to detect and stop sophisticated email threats is the advantage of using MailGuard 365.

"Combining 21+ years of specialist cloud email security expertise and IP from MailGuard, with the best of Microsoft, it provides a native solution on the inside of Microsoft 365, delivering ‘defence-in-depth’ to detect and stop advanced email threats like phishing, ransomware and sophisticated BEC attacks.

"We are excited to be working with the Tech Data partner community to expand our business relationships across the region."