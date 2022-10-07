Nextgen names new leaders for Malaysia and Philippines

Tat Lung Chan and Jenny Diamzon (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Nextgen Group is gearing up for expansion plans in ASEAN with a double leadership appointment focused on the key markets of Malaysia and Philippines.

Effective immediately, the distributor has appointed Tat Lung Chan as managing director of Malaysia and Jenny Diamzon as managing director of Cyber and Data Resiliency in the Philippines, both tasked with driving ambition agendas across the region.

Prior to joining Nextgen, Chan racked up extensive experience in sales leadership roles at Malaysian distributors and system integrators such as Transition, prior to the acquisition of Exclusive Networks. Meanwhile, Diamzon served a 10-year stint as country manager of Westcon Solutions in the Philippines.

“I’m thrilled by the calibre, inventiveness, and richness of the global vendors that Nextgen represents – many of them exclusively - and the deep trust their Partners have earned solving the complex challenges of their customers," Chan said. "I look forward to bringing world-class cloud, data, and cyber security solutions to market through that agency of Nextgen’s unique channel offering."

Diamzon remarked that she is “delighted” to be handed the mandate of driving Nextgen’s continued expansion in the Philippines.

“The Nextgen business model is compelling for me with its fresh, unique, and innovative approach to distribution and services," she added.

"I am looking forward to working for a company that drives a positive culture focused on diversity, trust, courage, and empowerment. Most importantly Nextgen places the customer at the centre of everything it does, delivering an exceptional partnering experience."

Since entering ASEAN in January 2021 and setting up base in Singapore, Nextgen has expanded its footprint into three additional countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The distributor has also on-boarded 12 new vendors, 65 additional partners and is developing an "aggressive investment plan" to hire more staff this coming fiscal year.

Wendy O’Keeffe, executive vice president and managing director for Asia at Nextgen Group, welcomed Chan and Diamzon, commending both for their deep regional relationships and understanding of distribution and channel services in their respective markets.

“In looking for leaders to continue our growth and expansion into these markets, Jenny and Tat Lung are a great fit with our business objectives and culture," she noted. "Both bring a dynamic mix of youthful energy and deep experience to our team, having worked in their respective technology markets for over 20 years apiece.

“I have deep respect for their leadership skills, reputation and relationships, amply evidenced by the success they have achieved in their markets. They are the ideal leaders we need to help propagate Nextgen’s innovative channel business and services model across the region."