UiPath targets growth with new regional leader

Lee Hawksley (UiPath) Credit: UiPath

UiPath has appointed Lee Hawksley as senior vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), replacing Rick Harshman effective November 2022.

Reporting to UiPath chief business officer Chris Weber, Hawksley is tasked with accelerating innovation and driving business transformation and growth in the region. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership and senior management roles in the technology industry across Asia and a track record of leading hyper-growth sales, go-to-market operations, and developing new markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Weber indicated that Hawksley’s "extensive experience and expertise" would help UiPath “solidify” its footprint across the APJ region.

“His experience in leading disruptive technology companies will be vital, and he is well positioned to engage with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities and strengthen our existing customer and partner relationships," he added.

"Asia Pacific, India, and Japan hold huge promise for UiPath, and I look forward to accelerating our leadership as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation initiatives."

Prior to joining UiPath, Hawksley was senior vice president and general manager for APJ at Twilio. Other roles in his career include serving as executive vice president of sales at Salesforce, and a founder of two internationals software businesses – Esker Software and FortyTwo International.

“Asia Pacific and Japan represents one of most diverse and exciting business communities on the planet and in turn, I believe one of the biggest opportunities for UiPath," Hawksley added.

“As businesses of all shapes and sizes, and across all industries, accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, it’s clear that automation is a key value driver that will get bigger over time. As the market leader, UiPath is uniquely positioned to play a key role as a strategic partner to our customers in the region.

“It’s a privilege to join the company at such an exciting time and to work with the talented team in Asia Pacific and Japan. I’m excited about the future and exploring new and innovative ways to help our customers.”