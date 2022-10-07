Comms Group Global and Telin to collaborate on telco services

The two will provide VoIP, CTS, cloud platform, consulting, implementation, professional and managed services.

L-R: Zac Crofts (Comms Group Global), I Ketut Alit Atmaja (Telin), Peter McGrath (Comms Group), Bogi Witjaksono (Telkom Indonesia director of wholesale and international services), Budi Satria Dharma Purba (Telin) Credit: Comms Group

cUnder the deal, the two will work together to provide voice over IP (VoIP), call termination services (CTS), cloud platform, consulting, implementation, professional and managed services.



The agreement is expected to extend Telin's subsidiary’s capabilities and scale its digital expansion across the Indo-Pacific region, while the global arm of the cloud communications provider will utilise Telin’s voice services.

“This collaboration will mutually strengthen our capabilities and complement our global reach. I hope it will benefit both companies and I look forward to growing the business together,” said Telin CEO Budi Satria Dharma Purba.

Peter McGrath, Comms Group CEO and managing director, elaborated, explaining that the collaboration will allow Telin to offer enterprise and multinational customers increased capabilities, as well as take advantage of the current growth in Microsoft Teams usage.

"Telin will achieve fast time to market by leveraging the extensive global footprint of Comms Group Global,” he said.



Comms Group Global CEO Zac Crofts, who was appointed to the role in April, said the agreement "is a great example of our expansion via key partnerships in the Asia-Pacific market".

"It is a reflection of our commitment and desire to collaborate with Telin and Telkom so that through this reconnection and digital revival, they will emerge stronger and deliver positive benefits for Indonesian businesses," he said.

Alit Atmaja, Telin regional II global head and Hong Kong CEO, added that the two telcos have worked together in the past and believe “this partnership has opened doors and possibilities for both companies by expanding our target market outside of our local presence”.

The announcement comes months after Telin was announced to be collaborating with Cisco to accelerate the conversion of its 100G network to 400G.