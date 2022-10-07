Mace appoints new data centre leader in Asia Pacific

Chris Wallace joins from CBRE where he served as project director in Singapore.

Chris Wallace (Mace) Credit: Mace

Mace has appointed Chris Wallace as head of Data Centres and Critical Facilities in a bid to bolster its growth in the Asia Pacific market.

Effective immediately, Wallace joins Mace from CBRE where he served as project director in Singapore. His resume sees nearly three decades of experience in project delivery from the consultancy and contracting space, and with a background in critical systems engineering.

“I’m excited to join Mace and to be part of their purpose-led movement to transform project delivery at a time where there is a surge in data centre growth across the Asia Pacific,” said Wallace. “I worked with Mace in the UK in the mid-90’s and have always admired the brand’s scale and gravitas.

"The business has a delivery-focused mindset and local knowhow, dating back decades, which means that we can mobilise the best teams in the world, while simultaneously introducing best practice in systems, processes and procedures from incredible data centre projects in the UK and Europe."

His career beginnings include being a driving force in the early delivery of data centres in Southeast Asia, working on the first Microsoft Greenfield new build data centre in Singapore, and helping grow Turner & Townsend’s business in Singapore and Malaysia.

Wallace eventually joined CBRE where he supported the delivery of data centres in Singapore, China and Taiwan for global blue-chip technology companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Mace as we continue to expand our offer in Asia Pacific, in line with our 2026 Business Strategy," added Davendra Dabasia, managing director for International Consultancy at Mace. "Chris brings unparalleled data centre expertise to our business both in terms of in-depth engineering and practical project delivery experience.

"Drawing on his extensive local knowledge, he understands the complex needs of project owners and the challenges they face in their individual operating environments. As a senior leader he will be instrumental in growing our business and nurturing our talent."

According to Mace, it has a “rapidly expanding” footprint in regions such as Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam. Most recently, Philippines telco provider ePLDT partnered the consultancy to support the delivery of the first and largest hyperscaler in the country.

With Mace providing project and construction management services, the PLDT subsidiary will build its 11th data centre, slated to be operational by 2023.

Located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, it will be a TIA942 Rated-3 data centre, designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime and carbon footprint, which sets a new benchmark for delivering data centres in the Philippines.