Kyndryl transforms digital workplace services for Singapore Airlines

Credit: Dreamstime

Kyndryl is collaborating with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to transform the digital workplace experience for the airline's employees worldwide.

The Kyndryl-SIA partnership on workplace transformation began in 2021 with the goal of modernising the company's end-user services and consolidating all back-end infrastructure.

As part of a continued investment into its digital services to enhance flexibility for its hybrid workforce, SIA aims to allow its employees to gain further access to modern digital workplace services through the partnership. This hybrid work transformation is set to optimise SIA’s office spaces and reduce onsite support.

The solutions to enable transformation include deploying virtual desktops and applications to users based on their work profiles, in addition to unifying endpoint and remote management of all devices regardless of employee location.

This is alongside leveraging hyperconverged solutions to modernise end-user infrastructure services stack while utilising cloud solutions to scale when required, and deploying services such as callback, call waiting and real-time chat with a service desk agent.

With these solutions, some of the key outcomes that Kyndryl hopes to achieve are improving user experience, lower IT support cost, provide end-to-end lifecycle management and increasing productivity.

“As one of the world’s leading airlines, Singapore Airlines has been synonymous with premium travel experiences, driven by its focus on innovation,” said Gina Wong, managing director of Singapore at Kyndryl.

“Kyndryl is proud to be the company’s partner of choice as it continues to accelerate its digital transformation journey with our best-in-class digital workplace portfolio. We are confident that our deep understanding of Singapore Airlines’ business requirements will continue to transform end user experiences and translate them into improved business outcomes.”

In its nearly two-decade partnership with SIA, Kyndryl has assisted with infrastructure, end-user, and hybrid cloud infrastructure services while managing end-to-end lifecycle of employee mobile and laptop devices through deployment, management, disposal, and refresh, as well as implementation of virtual desktop infrastructure.