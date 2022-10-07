NTT delivers OEM solution with archTIS for Singapore Government

Credit: Dreamstime

archTIS Limited has entered into an OEM agreement with NTT to deliver NC Encrypt for SharePoint to a Singapore Government customer.

The initial contract is for a three-year OEM subscription licence valued at $191,869 and payable up front, with the option of extending for a further two-year period. This follows the signing of a teaming agreement in October 2021 between the two parties to deliver enhanced collaboration solutions to various parts of the Singapore Government.

The OEM solution will leverage NC Encrypt and components of the technology acquired from the purchase of Cipherpoint Limited’s software division in September 2021.

Specifically, it will enable the end customer to encrypt sensitive files and list information in SharePoint while maintaining the full functionality of the platform.

“I am pleased to announce a strategic OEM partnership with NTT Singapore together with a first customer win in local government," said Kurt Mueffelmann, global COO of archTIS. "In the face of enhanced cyber security risks, business digitalisation and the explosion of remote work, archTIS solutions enable organisations to enhance the security of the Microsoft suite of products.

"I look forward to furthering our relationship with NTT Singapore as we continue to expand our presence in Asia to deliver our unique policy-based security to protect sensitive information and collaboration in enterprises and Governments in the region."