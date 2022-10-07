FPT Software leverages Cybereason to boost enterprise security in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

FPT Software and Cybereason have engaged in a new partnership to strengthen cyber protection for enterprise customers across Asia Pacific.

With the aim of reducing the mean time-to-remediation for cyber security teams, FPT Software will deliver a managed detection and response (MDR) solution powered by the Cybereason Defense Platform, which is designed to enable organisations to “detect and predictively respond to cyberattacks at speed and scale”.

“The Cybereason solution is the perfect complement to FPT Software’s growing portfolio," said Pham Tung Duong, CISO of FPT Software.

"With the continuously evolving threat landscape and the challenges organisations face protecting intellectual property and data, we will play a significant role in expanding the Cybereason presence with our global reach in nearly 30 countries and territories. We’re excited to get started."

The joint offering also aims to broaden Cybereason’s reach in the reseller and managed security service provider (MSSP) market, and by leveraging the vendor's endpoint security technology and FPT Software’s expertise, the alliance seeks to strengthen organisations’ digital protection, and provide security operational insights for enterprises to make "critical business decisions".

According to FPT Software, the partnership is in response to an evolving threat landscape brought about by organisations rushing their digital transformation, cloud migration, and hybrid-working strategies with a lack of security understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Combining Cybereason expertise in detecting and remediating cyber threats at scale with FPT Software’s global presence, our joint customers will reap the benefits of an MDR solution powerful enough to allow security analysts to quickly understand the full scope of a cyberattack in real-time and end it,” added Eric Nagel, general manager of Asia Pacific at Cybereason.