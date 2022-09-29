Nintex acknowledges top APAC partners for 2022

Eric Johnson (Nintex) Credit: Nintex

End-to-end process management and workflow automation vendor Nintex has celebrated the efforts of its top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at its 2022 Nintex APAC Partner Awards.

In Singapore, Alrighty Labs took home the Customer Success award for supporting long-term adoption and success of Nintex’s Process Platform.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Cumulus International Co won the Business Acceleration award, which was based on a “strong” expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year.

Other winners in APAC included Myriad Technologies, rapidMation and PlanB Consulting in Australia for the Business Excellence, Business Transformation and the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades awards, respectively, and ACW Solutions in Hong Kong for the Regional Spotlight award.

According to the vendor, each of the award winners were selected based on measurable, “high-impact” business results and continuous improvements for public and private sector organisations over Nintex’s 2022 fiscal year, which is the 12 month period ending 30 June.

"Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organisations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO.

"This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies digitise their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges."