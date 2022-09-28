M1 and ESPL power 5G and metaverse for Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

Metaverse concert featuring DJ Red Credit: M1

M1 has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gardens by the Bay and Electronic Sports (ESPL) to provide fast-speed 5G connectivity and immersive metaverse experiences in indoor venues at the iconic Singapore location.

The partnership seeks to enable metaverse experiences that complement the Singapore attraction’s physical offerings, specifically, new opportunities for ‘phygital’ -- a blend of physical and digital -- events at the Gardens and in a re-created version of it in the metaverse developed by ESPL, dubbed a digital twin.

“With the enhanced 5G connectivity, we look forward to working with M1 and ESPL to create even more interactive and immersive experiences in Gardens by the Bay, offering a phygital option for event organisers to expand their reach beyond the physical confines of the venues here, to engage people from around the world,” said Lee Kok Fatt, deputy CEO of Gardens by the Bay.

In one example showcased at the launch, a metaverse concert was held in the digital twin, featuring an avatar of Singapore-based artiste DJ Red interacting with the audience against a virtual back-drop of Supertree Grove.

As such, audiences with 5G-enabled mobile device can access the metaverse and experience the performance in a real-time immersive environment.

“Offering metaverse experiences is an exciting milestone in our True 5G rollout roadmap," added Willis Sim, chief corporate sales and solutions officer at M1. "M1 is constantly pushing the bar with our 5G capabilities, and we’re proud to roll out 5G within the Gardens by the Bay as well as power its digital recreation made by our partner ESPL.

“The ability to give audiences a live and immersive experience both physically and virtually has immense potential to deliver rich content on-the-go. We are excited to unlock new metaverse opportunities for the entertainment, MICE and tourism industries and help Gardens by the Bay become the garden of the future."

In a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry use case, M1 envisions adding a “new dimension” to physical events and allowing participants from around the world to interact with the content and with one another in the metaverse.

Meanwhile, specific to the education sector, M1 suggests that the high-speed and low-latency connectivity of 5G also supports educational technology to bring curricula to life and capture the imagination of students through extended reality and gamification.