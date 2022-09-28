FPT Software launches new semiconductor subsidiary

Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has made an entrance into the semiconductor industry with a new subsidiary under the banner of FPT Semiconductor.

The new devision has revealed ambitions to supply 25 million chips globally by 2023 in seven types to meet diverse needs such as in telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive technology, energy, and electronics.

Since its inception, FPT Semiconductor released its first integrated circuits (ICs) -- designed in Vietnam and manufactured in South Korea -- in August 2022 which will be used in IoT medical devices.

“We look forward to contributing to the development of the fast-growing semiconductor industry in Vietnam and Asia on a broader scale,” said Nguyen Vinh Quang, founder and CEO of FPT Semiconductor. "FPT Semiconductor looks to become the chip supplier of choice for businesses in Vietnam and further in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, the United States, and Europe."

According to FPT Software, the provider is seeking to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which currently accounts for “60 per cent of global sales” and has been found to be essential in facilitating a new wave of “transformative” technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, autonomous electric vehicles and IoT solutions.

Additionally, IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 per cent over 2021.

The Vietnamese IT provider hopes to continue extending its ecosystem of digital transformation services and solutions with the move into fabless manufacturing and establishment of the new subsidiary.

Beyond the new semiconductor portfolio, FPT Software shared that it will be building on its “global presence and years of experience across various domains” and deliver “tailor-made solutions” to its customers.

“We are proud that the whole research and development process is conducted by FPT Software’s leading engineers in Vietnam,” said Tran Dang Hoa, COO of FPT Software and chairman of FPT Semiconductor. “The launch of FPT Semiconductor is a testament to Vietnamese intelligence as well as our commitment to continue seeking areas to grow, bringing technological advancement to the business community.”