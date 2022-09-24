Zscaler highlights top APJ partners for 2022

Telstra, A23, Tesserent, The Instillery and Datacom all picked up awards for A/NZ.

Credit: Dreamstime

Zscaler has highlighted its top-performing partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2022 at its annual APJ Partner Summit and Awards Ceremony.

In the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region, Partner of the Year 2022 was handed to Telstra, while Public Sector Partner 2022 went to A23.



Meanwhile, Tesserent picked up Services Delivery Partner 2022,The Instillery won Solution Provider of the Year 2022 and Datacom was the recipient of the Innovation partner Award 2022.

Additionally, Optus parent Singtel scored Solution Provider of the Year 2022 within ASEAN and NTT Communication took home Partner of the Year 2022 in North Asia.

According to the cyber security vendor, the winning partners were chosen based on “their commitment to influencing” significant deals for Zscaler, as well as displaying excellence in building a Zero Trust practice.



“Our partners are an integral part of Zscaler’s sales ecosystem. We have a strong network of partners that we collaborate closely with to engage with client prospects, both new and existing,” said Todd Meister, senior vice president of global partners and alliances at Zscaler.



“The partner awards is just one of the mediums through which we recognise the outstanding contributions of our partner ecosystem in the last financial year.”

The awards come months after Zscaler hired John Milionis as its head of A/NZ channels and alliances in May due to the role being vacated by Foad Farrokhnia after his promotion to APJ head of alliance and channels.