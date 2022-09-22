NCS and BeyondTrust boost cyber security posture in Asia

Aimed at government and commercial organisations in Asia Pacific, the alliance seeks to empower stronger cyber security postures and a simplified path to a zero trust security framework.

Credit: Dreamstime

NCS Group has entered into a strategic partnership with BeyondTrust to deliver best practice solutions in Privileged Access Management (PAM).

Ben Wong, director of Channel and Alliance across Asia Pacific and Japan at BeyondTrust, highlighted the rise of ransomware and upward trends in digital transformation and zero trust strategies as motivating factors for organisations to equip themselves with solutions that can “secure identities, safeguard access for remote employees, and strengthen endpoint security across hybrid environments”.

“Through this partnership, BeyondTrust and NCS will enable organisations in Asia Pacific with our PAM solutions to address these cybersecurity challenges,” he added.

According to the cyber security vendor, digital transformation, an accelerating shift to cloud, and an expanded remote workforce has created an increase in vulnerable endpoints and remote access, as well as a large number of digital identities that pose a significant security risk if left unmanaged and unsecured.

In one Gartner study, unauthorised privileged access is now the primary method that threat attackers use to infiltrate an organisation’s systems and network.

“When organisations think of access management, they may only think of traditional password management – and that should not be the case," Wong asserted. "There is an urgent need for organisations to implement more advanced endpoint security and access management solutions and many are still playing catch up in this area.

“This partnership with NCS enables us to provide tailored PAM solutions to customers across a wide range of industries from government to the commercial sectors. Combining the skills and experience of NCS with BeyondTrust’s leading portfolio of PAM solutions will help their customers defend against the evolving threat landscape."