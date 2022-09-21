ExtraHop promotes Kenneth Chen to cover Asia Pacific region

Extends responsibilities across the Asia Pacific region beyond ASEAN, to also include South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Network detection and response vendor ExtraHop has promoted Kenneth Chen as its new vice president of Asia Pacific.

This promotion expands the purview and responsibilities of Chen across the Asia Pacific region beyond ASEAN, to include South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

In this role, Chen is responsible for the business strategy, sales, and execution for ExtraHop in Asia Pacific, with a focus on expanding key partnerships and building high-performance go-to-market teams.

“ExtraHop has ambitious plans to redefine the network security market and streamline threat detection and response for organizations around the globe,” Extrahop CEO Patrick Dennis said.

“Ken understands and embodies our new approach, one that understands intrusion is inevitable but a breach doesn’t have to be. Ken’s business acumen and relationships across the region will help our customers and partners understand the power of their network to stop the sophisticated threats already inside their environments.”

Chen joined ExtraHop in March 2022 as the VP of Asia, focused on the ASEAN market. During his time in this role, he doubled the team in the region, extending support for customers and partners in Asia.

“I see an incredible opportunity to help organisations elevate their cybersecurity posture and harness the power of their network to identify, investigate, and stop today’s sophisticated attacks,” Chen said. “I look forward to continuing to build the company’s momentum in Asia Pacific with the help of our great partners and our laser focus on customer satisfaction.”

Starting his career in the Singapore Armed Forces, Chen has more than 20 years of enterprise technology and cybersecurity experience.

Before joining ExtraHop, Chen was the managing director at Forescout Technologies for the ASEAN region.

Prior to that, he was responsible for driving strategic growth for Broadcom’s cyber security, networking, and infrastructure business and also served as vice president for the ASEAN region for Symantec.

Recently ExtraHop has appointed Irynn Lam as its new channel director for Asia also based in Singapore.