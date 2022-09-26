Huawei Cloud launches in Indonesia, maintains commitment to services

Credit: Dreamstime

Huawei Cloud has announced plans to launch in Indonesia as part of the cloud provider’s commitment to "everything-as-a-service".

Unveiled as part of Huawei Connect 2022 in Bangkok, Jacqueline Shi -- president of Global Marketing and Sales Service at Huawei Cloud -- outlined intentions to launch more than 15 innovations globally covering cloud native, artificial intelligence (AI) development, data governance, digital content, software development, and macroverse application platform-as-a-service (aPaaS).

Specifically, some of the innovations introduced by Shi include CCE Turbo, Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS), Pangu wave model, DataArts LakeFormation, Virtual Live, CodeCheck and CloudTest, KooMessage, KooSearch, and KooGallery.

Ken Hu -- rotating chairman of Huawei -- delivered a keynote speech on the theme of “Unleash Digital”, in which he advised organisations to “embrace the cloud for leapfrog development as digital smart tech is the future”.

According to Huawei Cloud, it currently has integrated more than 240 services and 50,000 APIs to bring the latest AI, application development, and big data technologies and development tools to the cloud.

Together with the launch of the new region in Indonesia, the vendor will have deployed 29 regions and 75 availability zones (AZs) covering more than 170 countries and regions by the end of this year.

Zhang Ping'an -- CEO of Huawei Cloud -- also released the “Go Cloud, Go Global” initiative that will focus on "everything-as-a-service" and aims to help enterprises leverage cloud technology and expand globally.

Through the initiative, the vendor will share its localised experience acquired via its existing deployments, as well as insight into businesses and industries in major regions, and contribute its technologies and solutions to a global ecosystem.

Within the context of its “by local, for local” approach for building a global digital ecosystem, Huawei Cloud intends to support at least 10,000 start-ups around the world through cost optimisation, technical support, entrepreneurship training, and other business resources. At the moment, more than 120 enterprises in Asia Pacific have joined the Huawei Cloud Startup Program.

The provider has also reaffirmed its dedication to enabling industries through infrastructure-as-a-service, technology-as-a-service and expertise-as-a-service -- all part of ambitions to “unleash digital” with everything-as-a-service and build the cloud foundation for an "intelligent world".