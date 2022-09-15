Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace integrates with Microsoft

Capability provides an automated management solution that enables Microsoft partners to both sell and manage services in a single location.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace has launched an integration with Microsoft to automate using its services on the distributor’s platform.

Known as the Microsoft Online Management Extension (MOME), the solution, powered by Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue, provides an automated management solution that enables Microsoft partners to both sell and manage services in a single location.

MOME uses data from Microsoft Customer AAD Tenants to provide customer management, domain management and security scores to managed services providers (MSPs).

Ingram Micro claimed that customers remain in full control through MOME’s standalone customer consent mechanism, which allows users to choose what they share with partners, while also using Microsoft's Delegated Administrative Privileges to control, restrict or revoke partner access.

“The MOME integration is a continuation of a long-term Ingram Micro Cloud strategy to help our partners grow faster and be more profitable,” said John Dusett, executive director of Cloud Services, US.

“Working closely with Microsoft, and actively listening to our channel partners, this Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace enhancement delivers the most efficient cross-platform process and ‘single pane of glass’ workflow.

“We’re excited to share more direct management paths for our Microsoft partners as we continue adding capabilities and services our partners can leverage to grow faster.”

Last year, Ingram Micro made a number of “improvements” to the Cloud Marketplace, such as streamlining credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.

The distributor also aimed to improve alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.