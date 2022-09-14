New Crayon country leader takes charge of Indonesia

In this newly created role, Kustiawan Kusumo will report directly to Crayon's CEO of Malaysia and Indonesia, Harith Ramotheram.

Kustiawan Kusumo (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has expanded its Asia Pacific leadership team with the appointment of Kustiawan Kusumo as country managing director for Indonesia.

“I am pleased to welcome Kustiawan to the Crayon family," said Ramotheram.

"Kustiawan shares our core values; being customer-focused, working with integrity, agility and delivering excellence. We are eager to see the great outcomes he will deliver to our customers. Our customers will greatly benefit from Kustiawan’s input, dedication and contribution to the Crayon ecosystem."

Prior to joining Crayon, Jakarta-based Kustiawan has racked up over two decades of experience within the IT industry, having served as enterprise sales director at HPE, EPG director at Microsoft, and country manager of Banking, Telco & Government as well as of Software Group at IBM in Indonesia.

“Working with Crayon provides an excellent opportunity to make my mark within the Asia Pacific region," affirmed Kustiawan. "I look forward to connecting with our exceptionally talented global team, to provide the best outcomes for our customers and partners."

The new addition to Crayon’s Asia Pacific leadership is intended to demonstrate the vendor’s investment in their people and commitment to driving successful outcomes for customers and partners.

Previously, Crayon bolstered its commitment to the region by naming Warren Nolan as senior vice president for channel strategy, with the remit of leading the strategic partner business across the region, and appointing Mathew Howard as its new senior director of direct sales for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

These recent appointments follow the completion of Crayon’s A$408 million acquisition of Rhipe in November 2021, which Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland labelled as part of its global expansion strategy, helping to accelerate its business, especially in the Asia Pacific region.