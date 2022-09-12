Abnormal Security strengthens ASEAN base with M.Tech, names new regional leaders

Credit: Dreamstime

Abnormal Security has selected Singapore-headquartered distributor M.Tech to cover the security vendor’s operations across ASEAN.

The partnership follows the recent appointments of new regional leaders within Abnormal Security, with Maiwand Youssofzay named as country manager for ASEAN and Matt Campbell as head of Partners and Alliances across Asia Pacific.

Singapore-based Youssofzay joined Abnormal Security in May 2022 after serving as country manager for South Asia and Korea at Proofpoint, where he had also retained sales leadership positions prior. His career beginnings include a three-year stint in sales at Symantec.

"The speed at which our platform can be integrated and fully functional gives us a significant advantage in the market, and this partnership with M.Tech allows us to tap into a wider pool of dynamic, smart integrators and service providers to bring those benefits to customers," Youssofzay said.

Meanwhile, Campbell is based out of Melbourne and joined Abnormal Security in April 2022 after his time at Splunk as director of Partners and Alliances across Australia and New Zealand. Similar to Youssofzay, Campbell had been with Symantec for four years in channel sales management roles and also racked up experience at McAfee and HP in the early stages of his career.

According to Campbell, the agreement with M.Tech “signifies [Abnormal’s] growth in the region” and is expected to lay “a very strong foundation for reaching into new markets with key partners”.

“We now have a very important piece of the puzzle in place and will be actively working with M.Tech to provide their partners with cutting-edge, enterprise-grade email protection,” he added.

The Abnormal platform profiles known good behaviour within a company’s environment and analyses over 45,000 signals to detect anomalies that deviate from those recognised patterns. The platform integrates with multiple Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace tenants and can be used with or without a secure email gateway.

“Adding Abnormal to our network of market-leading vendors fills a key use case to mitigate business email compromise and other advanced email attacks for our partners and their customers," said Foo Fang Yong, general manager of M.Tech. "We look forward to working together with them in the ASEAN region."

Having recently completed a Series C funding round in excess of US$200 million, Abnormal Security is currently focused on adding more resources to Asia Pacific.