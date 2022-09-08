Capgemini acquires Singapore-based Aodigy to bolster Salesforce expertise

Acquisition designed to strengthen ability to deliver “end-to-end digital transformation at scale” across the region.

Olaf Pietschner (Capgemini) Credit: Capgemini

Capgemini has acquired Aodigy Asia Pacific amid plans to bolster Salesforce expertise and capitalise on increased customer demand for “personalised experiences”.

The acquisition of the Singapore-based specialist partner is designed to strengthen Capgemini’s ability to deliver “end-to-end digital transformation at scale” across the region.

Central to such efforts will be access to Aodigy’s full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimisation, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, delivered via operations in Singapore and Vietnam.

“Companies and public sector departments are looking for ways to deliver exceptional personalised experiences while continuously reinventing their businesses and offerings,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Asia Pacific at Capgemini.

“We are responding to this client demand by creating one of the region’s largest and most awarded customer experience teams specialising in the Salesforce ecosystem. I am delighted that Aodigy is now part of this ambition and am looking forward to welcoming them to the team.”

This acquisition represents Capgemini’s fifth in Asia Pacific over the past 24 months and supports the provider’s strategy to deliver “sustainable business value” to customers through digital, data and cloud services.

“Our expertise and insight in customer relationship management, business and technology are a strong fit with Capgemini’s digital transformation capabilities,” added Tjioe Yeow Chong, co-founder and partner of Aodigy.

“Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer new career opportunities for our highly skilled people and provide our clients in Singapore and Vietnam with access to the scale and breadth of Capgemini’s world-class end to end business solutions.”