Digital Edge eyes growth in Southeast Asia, establishes second data centre in Jakarta

Credit: Digital Edge

Digital Edge has commenced construction of a 23MW data centre in Jakarta, with the hope of capitalising on Indonesia's rapid digital transformation in the wake of the global pandemic.

Under the banner of EDGE2, the new facility marks the company's third site in Southeast Asia and will be operated by Indonet subsidiary Edge DC.

In June 2021, Digital Edge had acquired a controlling interest in Indonet, with an investment of US$165 million, as part of an effort to tap on Indonesia’s market growth and meet local demand for colocation and data centres.

The latest campus will offer 3,430 cabinets and is designed to meet the growing demand for high power density applications from cloud-driven hyperscale deployments, local and international network and financial service providers.

Hence, the project is in proximity to the nation’s major technology and financial hubs supported by multiple fibre paths from different service providers running into the site, enabling customers to benefit from low latency connectivity.

“The growth opportunities in Southeast Asia are vast and our presence in Indonesia plays an important role in our mission to bridge the digital divide in these high growth markets,” said Samuel Lee, CEO of Digital Edge.

In line with Digital Edge’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, EDGE2 incorporates green design principles to reduce its carbon footprint and is established to have an annualised PUE of 1.27. It will also leverage Nortek’s StatePoint liquid cooling technology and utilise renewable energy solutions similar to the renewable energy certificate which the EDGE1 facility has received.

“Our cutting-edge and environmentally conscious data centre design, construction and operations expertise combined with Indonet’s network services and access to dark fibre make a winning offer to local and international customers looking for support to grow their digital presence in Indonesia,” added Lee.

Located less than 3km away from the provider’s existing EDGE1 facility, EDGE2 will form part of the virtual campus with EDGE1 and customers will be able to take advantage of the network density and internet exchanges present in EDGE1 from the outset.

When completed in Q4 2023, the project is expected to be the largest data centre in downtown Jakarta, providing much needed capacity to this fast-growing metro.

“In line with the growth of the digital economy and data usage in Indonesia, there will be greater requirements for low latency applications which require IT workload situated closer to the end users," added Toto Sugiri, founder and chairman of Indonet.

"EDGE2 provides the capacity and connectivity required to optimise high volumes of data with minimal delay owing to its downtown location and Indonet’s highly connected network infrastructure."

According to Digital Edge, Indonesia’s data centre market continues to be fuelled by high demand from global hyperscale cloud providers, spurred on by rapid internet adoption and an increase in the uptake of digital services during COVID-19.

Furthermore, Structure Research reports that Jakarta’s colocation market is expected to grow to USD$938 million by 2027, with hyperscale making up 72 per cent of this at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 per cent.

“The combination of Indonet’s range of network solutions and Digital Edge’s state-of-the-art facilities, enables us to offer a one-stop solution for data centre services with global standards of excellence,” added Stephanus Oscar, CEO of Edge DC.

“This sustainable facility will complement our EDGE1 data centre as we continue to support businesses to scale their digital operations in Jakarta.”