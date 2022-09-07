Vertiv drives expansion in Southeast Asia, extends Ingram Micro alliance

Credit: Ingram Micro

Vertiv and Ingram Micro have broadened their alliance to extend the vendor's offerings to markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The expanded distribution agreement will provide opportunities for Ingram Micro's channel partners to join the Vertiv Partner Program (VPP) and sell the vendor’s suite of “edge-ready” products and portfolio of IT technologies and services to customers in the region.

Some of the solutions include Vertiv’s Geist rack power distribution units (rPDU), Liebert uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and Liebert rack cooling systems.

“We are pleased and excited about our new and growing relationship with Vertiv in this key regional market,” said Luis Lourenco, vice president and chief country executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro.

“Throughout the years, we have seen increasingly strong demand for reliable, sustainable and highly-efficient power and cooling solutions for critical infrastructures and data centres. The addition of Vertiv’s solutions portfolio in our offerings will truly be beneficial for our channel partners and their customers.”

Paul Churchill, vice president of Southeast Asia at Vertiv, described how a global shift to a “digital-first approach” has made establishing “a resilient IT infrastructure” an imperative for businesses.

“With the help of Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network, Vertiv endeavours to expand the reach of its infrastructure solution portfolio to help as many businesses as possible achieve and maintain business continuity," he added.

In August 2021, Vertiv and Ingram Micro had developed their partnership to cover the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) markets, and has also continued to grow its relationship within the Americas.

“This expanded agreement completes our regional alliance with Ingram Micro in Asia. We are looking forward to working together to address the digital infrastructure demands in the region,” added Daniel Sim, senior director of Channel Business across Asia at Vertiv.