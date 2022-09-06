NTT magnifies Malaysian footprint with sixth data centre

Operating as CBJ6, the latest facility comes shortly after the completion of NTT’s fifth data centre, CBJ5, in 2021.

NTT is commencing the construction of its sixth data centre in Cyberjaya, with an initial investment of over US$50 million planned for the project.

Operating as Cyberjaya 6 (CBJ6), the latest facility comes shortly after the completion of NTT’s fifth data centre, CBJ5, in 2021 and is targeted at hyperscalers and high-end enterprises to accelerate digital transformation across industries in Malaysia as the nation ushers in the new digital era.

“Asia Pacific is a key growth region for NTT, and Malaysia has a prime position in its strategic investment plans,” said Yasuo Suzuki, executive vice president of Data Centre Service at NTT.

“With this expansion through a new data centre launch, NTT will drive business opportunities domestically and also across Asia Pacific. NTT’s investment will support Malaysia’s digitalisation and accelerate the growth of our domestic and Asia Pacific digital ecosystem.”

The sixth Malaysian campus complements CBJ5 which covers just under 20,000 m2 with a total facility load of 22MW when combined with CBJ6.

Meanwhile, the optical submarine cable ‘MIST’ – revealed in December 2019 to run between Malaysia, Singapore, and India – is currently under construction and expected to enable connectivity between CBJ5 and CBJ6 to further enhance Malaysia’s network connectivity globally and build sustainable socio-economic impact. NTT also disclosed plans to continue expanding its cable capacity.

“The wave of digitalisation is unstoppable. Companies today realise how important it is to harness the immense power of digital technology," added Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). "We are honoured that Malaysia is the location of choice for industry leaders like NTT, to site their data centres.

"The establishment of CBJ6 as part of NTT’s expansion plan is a strong testament to NTT’s confidence in Malaysia’s capability as a regional data centre hub. We are confident that NTT’s efforts will contribute to the country’s goal of becoming a digital nation, helping it achieve a 22.6 per cent GDP boost from the digital economy by 2025."

The IT outsourcing giant had showed its intent to support Malaysia’s digitalisation during a meeting with the Trade and Investment Mission (TIM) delegation led by YB. Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), to Tokyo, Japan.

“MITI fully supports NTT’s investment plans in Malaysia and welcomes this latest move to develop a new data centre and network infrastructure in Cyberjaya. Kudos to NTT’s vision of ‘NTT Green Innovation toward 2040’, in which NTT aims for carbon neutrality for its data centers by FY2030 and for the whole NTT Group by FY2040,” affirmed Dato’ Seri Azmin.

“This is certainly in tandem with Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This strategic investment will further support and drive Malaysia’s commitment towards ESG values and advancing green growth as outlined in the Twelfth Malaysian Plan.”