ExtraHop appoints new channel director for Asia

Irynn Lam (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

Network detection and response (NDR) vendor ExtraHop has appointed Irynn Lam as its new channel director for Asia.

Based in Singapore, Lam will be tasked with working closely with the vendor’s regional distribution partners to drive long-term growth for the business as well as its partner ecosystem. Lam will also aim to help partners maintain profitability, while supporting evolving needs around cyber resilience and sustainability.

Lam has over 20 years of experience in partnership-building roles across ASEAN including at S&I Systems, ZeroStack, and Elanet, and is therefore adept at navigating the region’s technology and sales landscape.

“I am very excited to join a thriving and recognised cyber security market leader by being part of its growing team in Asia,” Lam said.

"ExtraHop is committed to the channel which gives its partners a unique opportunity to play a critical role in helping customers detect, identify, and respond to today’s threats amid the rapid digitisation sweeping this part of the world. My responsibility to expand the company’s reach while strengthening existing partnerships is a thrill."

ExtraHop has been rapidly expanding its regional leadership team recently with the latest hire being Kenneth Chen as its new vice president for Asia.

Like Lam, Chen is responsible for accelerating strategic growth in the region and expanding key partnerships while the industry faces exponential advances. Chen is similarly an industry veteran and was formerly the managing director of Forescout Technologies for ASEAN.

“Irynn’s strong business acumen, industry relationships and experience will be instrumental in our growth in the region,” Chen added.

“ExtraHop is on a mission to help organisations stop the advanced threats that’s already inside their cloud, hybrid and distributed environments. Working with partners in the region, we can help enterprises identify, investigate, and stop advanced threats without slowing down their business.”

Globally, ExtraHop has been busy after the vendor was taken over by private equity duo Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners in 2021 for over US$900 million.

ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem and co-founders Jesse Rothstein, now CTO and Raja Mukerji, chief customer officer, have remained in their respective roles and continue to be significant investors in the company.