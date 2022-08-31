NEXT reaches new heights as NCS' ambition soars

Credit: NCS

NCS is powering ahead with plans to capitalise on the growing potential of digital transformation across Asia Pacific, backed by an expanding digital services arm in NEXT.

The specialist division has reported a fivefold increase in headcount since 2019, now housing a 2000-strong team of digital experts spanning 18 specialisations in the region, with a specific focus on digital transformation and emerging technologies such as metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI).

Two years on from embarking on a regional scaling up strategy, the Singapore-based technology provider has maximised NEXT to lead the charge in digital services delivery, aligned to the core priorities of expanding in Asia Pacific, doubling down on the government sector and enterprise business and growing digital capabilities.

Such ambition is playing out in the numbers with NCS’ digital-led revenue contribution increasing from 37 per cent in FY2020 to 48 per cent in first quarter ended 30 June 2022.

“With NCS as the growth engine for the Singtel Group, we’ve advanced NEXT to be one of the largest end-to-end digital powerhouses in the region with the purpose of igniting possibilities for our clients’ growing digital demands,” said Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS.

“NEXT leverages NCS’ digital services companies including ARQ Group, 2359 Media, Riley, ClayOPS, Velocity and Eighty20 Solutions, and the current NEXT team to bring to scale industry-leading specialisations and talent to drive innovation.”

According to Kuo Pin, and in response to evolving customer demands, NEXT will focus on the four key pillars of Digital, Data, Cloud and Platforms. These pillars will address key digital trends that could impact governments and enterprises over the next few years, such as “responsible AI, multi-platform digital world, robots as colleagues, meta-everywhere and digital humans”.

NEXT, when combined with NCS’ core service offerings in applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber security, aims to offer customers a “comprehensive” suite of technology services to help “accelerate digital transformation and better scale operations”.

At the helm of NEXT is Wynthia Goh and Tristan Sternson, tasked with jointly leading strategic growth plans to accelerate global reach and innovation ecosystem, particularly in the key markets of Singapore, Australia and Asia Pacific.

Goh has led NEXT since its set-up and brings more than 20 years of experience leading regional digital teams in global organisations.

“With NEXT, clients can tap into NCS as a local partner as well as access global talent to help them develop innovative solutions and achieve their business outcomes,” Goh added. “We’re excited to showcase the synergies and collective strength of NEXT’s scalable and agile teams to support the growing demand for digital transformation across industries.”

Meanwhile, Sternson has led Arq Group in Australia -- acquired in a A$290 million deal by NCS in March 2022 -- to become a digital and technology services provider with a 26-year heritage of market innovation.

“We have combined some of the best digital businesses in Asia Pacific to work closely with our clients and partners to unlock the full potential of digital technologies,” Sternson said. “NEXT will enable cross-pollination of tech innovation to ignite possibilities and make the extraordinary happen with partners and clients, which will create positive impacts on businesses and the communities they operate in.”